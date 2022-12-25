Ten people died and about 40 others were injured in a tanker explosion in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, emergency services said on Saturday. In the early hours of the morning the truck got stuck under a bridge, near a hospital and some houses, in a residential area. “We got a call around 7.50am. Firefighters left to put out the start of the fire.

Unfortunately, the lorry then exploded,” William Ntladi, spokesman for the emergency services in this area, told AFP, confirming that the death toll had risen to ten dead in the evening, against nine previously announced. The amateur videos circulating on social media show a huge fireball exploding under the bridge. The tanker was probably too high to pass under the overpass. The tanker, loaded with 60,000 liters of LPG gas, came from the southeast of the country. The driver is was hospitalized.Of the forty injured, half are in serious condition, 15 others are in stable condition, while six firefighters were slightly injured.Witnesses spoke of “a violent shock”, similar to an earthquake.