South Africa considers importing power as power system comes under pressure – Xinhua English.news.cn

The South African people troubled by power outages ushered in a “short-term positive”. Electricity shortage situation. Since the beginning of this year, South Africa’s power cuts have intensified. At the beginning of the year, it entered a state of national disaster due to large-scale power cuts. The average daily power outage lasted 8 to 12 hours, which greatly affected the normal production and life of South African people. South African Power Minister Ramohaupa admitted that with the approach of winter, the South African power system will indeed be under greater pressure, so the government’s intervention measures are very critical. According to him, the current South African government is considering importing electricity from neighboring Lesotho and Namibia.

Article source: Financial Associated Press

Original title: South Africa is considering importing electricity due to power system pressure