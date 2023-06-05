Home » South Africa considers importing power as power system comes under pressure – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

South Africa considers importing power as power system comes under pressure – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
South Africa considers importing power as power system comes under pressure – Xinhua English.news.cn

The South African people troubled by power outages ushered in a “short-term positive”. Electricity shortage situation. Since the beginning of this year, South Africa’s power cuts have intensified. At the beginning of the year, it entered a state of national disaster due to large-scale power cuts. The average daily power outage lasted 8 to 12 hours, which greatly affected the normal production and life of South African people. South African Power Minister Ramohaupa admitted that with the approach of winter, the South African power system will indeed be under greater pressure, so the government’s intervention measures are very critical. According to him, the current South African government is considering importing electricity from neighboring Lesotho and Namibia.

(Article source: Financial Associated Press)

Article source: Financial Associated Press

Original title: South Africa is considering importing electricity due to power system pressure

Solemnly declare:Oriental Fortune publishes this content to disseminate more information, has nothing to do with the position of this site, and does not constitute investment advice. Proceed accordingly at your own risk.

See also  G7, Draghi's speech: "Maintain a contact channel in Afghanistan even after the US withdrawal"

You may also like

Not just bread. The first fruits of the...

CASACOR SP 2023 presents ‘Casa Kraftizen Cosentino’ –...

Japanese Defense Minister Holds Talks with Chinese Defense...

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty apresenta FREE Perfume –...

News Udinese – Silvestri as international / The...

Udinese transfer market – Farewell to Arslan /...

Violence is not only physical: what education, for...

Ousmane, a disturbing opponent

Serbian Thailand island near Sremski Karlovac | Info

Miloš Biković on Zorica Brunclik and the South...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy