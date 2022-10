Zulu pride day in South Africa. TO Durban, in a football stadium, tens of thousands of warriors in animal skins and women in colored beads came to celebrate their new king, officially appointed by the president of South Africa. After the investiture received with the tribal ceremonies last August, the new king of the Zulu – the largest ethnic group in South Africa – was also “certified” by the South African government with a final act of his accession to the throne.