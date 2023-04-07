After the silence of the first days, the authorities have begun to overreact and resize the version on the “spy ship” denounced by the opposition. The Transnet National Ports Authority, the authority that oversees eight commercial ports in South Africa, replied that the Yuang Wang 5 would be a ship used for research and not for espionage, although it said it ignored the reasons for the landing. The company “does not have the mandate to request this information,” he said, again according to reports from the Bloomberg agency, referring to an assessment by other authorities.

The precedent of India and the accusations against South Africa

Details of why it docked in Durban may be known from the South African Department of Transport, but no additional information has been provided at this time. It is not the first time that Yuan Wang 5 is talked about, with a similar precedent dating back to the summer of 2022 and involving a giant in relations that are anything but serene with Beijing: the India of Narendra Modi, the nationalist leader who it has maintained an on-and-off relationship with Beijing.

In August last year, the New Delhi authorities criticized Sri Lanka’s choice to allow the Chinese ship to dock in its port of Hambantota. The Indian government had already monitored the vessel’s route, announcing that it would protect the country’s “security and economic interests” in the face of the hypothesis of external interference: a thrust that betrayed its basic thesis on the role and functions of the ship , triggering an indirect reply from Beijing. “It is completely unjustified for certain countries to cite security concerns to put pressure on Sri Lanka,” the Chinese authorities declared, albeit without mentioning the protagonists of the “pressure” at Colombo’s expense.

Certainly the episode of Yuan Wang 5 revives tensions over South Africa’s “ambiguity” with respect to its relations with Beijing and Moscow, already exacerbated by the military exercises in February and the disengagement of Pretoria on the conflict in Ukraine. South Africa is the most influential of the 17 countries on the continent that chose to abstain from the UN resolution condemning the invasion of Kiev, a rift that South African President Ramaphosa justified by explaining that the text lacked a “significant commitment” for a dialogue between the parties and did not provide “international encouragement and support” for an effective resolution of the conflict.

Relations between Pretoria and Western countries risk a much clearer break with the dilemma hanging over the South African political authorities: the invitation and possible presence of Vladimir Putin at the summit of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) which will be held in August 2023 in Durban. On paper, South Africa should execute the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court and arrest Putin upon his arrival in the country, respecting the commitments established with his signature to the Rome Statute. In fact, the government has never expressed its intention to stop the ally and is evaluating how to move on the legal front to unblock the impasse. Without renouncing the object of contention, the presence of Putin.