South African Ambassador to China: China and South Africa cooperate to build “the Africa we want”_China.org.cn

South African Ambassador to China: China and South Africa cooperate to build "the Africa we want"

International Online News (Reporter Xie Shijia and Pan Xiaolin): At present, major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics is advancing in an all-round way. China actively participates in global governance, jointly builds Chinese initiatives such as the “Belt and Road” initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and promotes Chinese programs such as building a community with a shared future for mankind, which have gradually received widespread responses around the world. The “International Micro-Interview” column launched a series of “Dialogue Ambassadors China‘s Responsibility in the Process of Global Governance”, inviting ambassadors from many countries to summarize the results of cooperation with China under bilateral and multilateral frameworks, and explain China‘s role in regional development and global governance in their eyes role played.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative. In this program, South African Ambassador to China HE Siyabonga C. Cwele, a participating country of the “Belt and Road” initiative, spoke highly of the role that China-South Africa bilateral cooperation under the framework of the “Belt and Road” initiative has played in promoting the development of South Africa and Africa. He said that China and South Africa have practically cooperated to build “the Africa we want”. At the same time, he also looked forward to the further cooperation between China and South Africa in many fields such as agriculture, economy and trade, and poverty reduction.

