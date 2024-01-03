South Africa’s genocide against Israel poses a battle | The world

South Africa Brings Genocide Case Against Israel to UN Court

South Africa has brought a case to the United Nations’ highest court, alleging that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza amounts to genocide. In response, Israel has decided to defend itself before the International Court of Justice. This sets up a high-stakes showdown before a panel of judges in the Great Hall of Justice. However, the case is likely to drag on for years.

At its core is the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, written after World War II and the Holocaust. The convention defines genocide as acts such as murder “committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.”

The 84-page document submitted by South Africa says Israel’s actions “are genocidal in nature because they aim to bring about the destruction of a substantial portion of Palestinians in Gaza.” South Africa has requested legally binding rulings from the ICJ, including a declaration that Israel has violated the Genocide Convention and orders for Israel to cease hostilities in Gaza that could constitute violations of the convention, offer reparations and provide for reconstruction.

Israel has quickly rejected the charge of genocide, with a Foreign Office statement saying South Africa’s case has no legal basis. Israel has also accused South Africa of “giving political and legal cover” for the attack by Hamas that sparked Israel’s campaign.

The court will soon schedule public hearings where lawyers from South Africa and Israel can present arguments. The court has ordered provisional measures before which are legally binding but not always enforced.

The ICJ and ICC in The Hague have different mandates. The ICJ judges cases between nations and the ICC seeks to hold people criminally responsible for genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

An ICC prosecutor has said that their investigation into possible crimes committed by Hamas militants and Israeli forces is a priority for the office. Two UN tribunals, now defunct, held historic genocide trials.

Share this: Facebook

X

