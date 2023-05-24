SOUTH ITALY The need to invest in infrastructure to revitalize the area – News

On the occasion of the round table “Southern Italy: accessibility and development of sustainable collective mobility” held in Naples, emphasis was placed on the need to expand investments in collective mobility, infrastructure and technology in the Italian Mezzogiorno, to guarantee sustainable development in able to bridge the territorial gap that penalizes it and create tangible benefits for the communities.

The debate was inaugurated by the President of the Council of the Municipality of Naples Vincenza Amato, who highlighted the crucial role of infrastructure and digital innovation in territorial development.

In this regard, Armando Cartenì, Professor of Transport Planning at the University of Campania “Luigi Vanvitelli”, underlined the importance of road transport as a fundamental resource capable not only of accelerating the ecological transformation of mobility and guaranteeing the right of people to move, but also to translate into important advantages for local economies.

«Investments aimed at relaunching passenger transport infrastructures in the South are needed, especially on road: this translates not only into concrete benefits for users and potential for transport companies, but can also lead to significant impacts on employment in a territory and therefore to a general well-being for the community», said Cartenì.

If we consider the existing gap in Southern Italy, the urgency of investing in a modern and efficient infrastructure in this area appears particularly pressing. Despite the potential of the South as an area with a high tourist vocation, many areas in fact suffer from poor penetration of the railway and airport network: on average, FlixBus represents the only collective mobility solution in 7% of the municipalities it connects in the southern regions, with a peak of 14% in Calabria. This corresponds to 12% of the population, with a peak of 23% in Basilicata.

Gabriele Vargiu, Iveco Group’s Head of Institutional Relations for Italy, underlined the importance of a continuous synergy between the industry and the institutional players, which is essential to guarantee at all times an infrastructural level suitable for the needs of the market, also in terms of sustainability: «We share with FlixBus the goal of contributing to the development of increasingly sustainable and efficient mobility solutions also for long-haul collective transport.

For this reason, it is essential that the commitment of manufacturers and operators continue to be accompanied, at an institutional level, by adequate tools to support the demand for latest generation vehicles to ensure the necessary modernization of the circulating fleet”.

In synergy with IVECO Bus, and with the Autoservizi Borman company, FlixBus has launched an important pilot project in the field of sustainability on the roads of Southern Italy: in fact, an Evadys, an IVECO model, has been operating between Naples and Lecce since October 2022 with reduced environmental impact capable of reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 17% compared to previous vehicles used in similar conditions of use.

Also present was Milena Mazza, Marketing Communication Manager of BluExperience – Sustainable Mobility Exhibition, who underlined the importance of sustainable development of mobility and thanked FlixBus which has decided to support this year’s event.