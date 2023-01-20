BEIJING – Sixty houses completely destroyed, five hundred people evacuated. At the moment, fortunately, no victims. A fire that broke out this morning has devastated much of the Guryong villageone of the last remaining slums in Seoul, a symbol of the inequality of the capital of South Koreaa stone’s throw from the luxurious district of Gangnam – the Korean Beverly Hills sung by Psy – where an apartment costs up to four million euros.