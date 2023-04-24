South Korea adds 10 new confirmed cases of monkeypox and a total of 30 confirmed cases – yqqlm

[10 new confirmed cases of monkeypox in South Korea and a total of 30 confirmed cases]The Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention reported on April 24 that there were 10 new confirmed cases of monkeypox in South Korea, and these 10 new cases were all between April 21 and 23 The Korea Disease Management Agency speculated that these 10 new cases were all local infections. The Korea Disease Agency is conducting detailed epidemiological studies on their infection routes and contacts. study investigation.

The Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention reported on April 24 that there were 10 new confirmed cases of monkeypox in South Korea. These 10 new cases were all diagnosed between April 21 and 23 and had no overseas travel experience in the past three weeks. The Korea Disease Management Agency therefore speculates that these 10 new cases are all local infections, and the Korea Disease Agency is conducting detailed epidemiological investigations on their infection routes and contacts.

According to the information released by the Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 of the 10 newly confirmed patients live in Seoul, 3 live in Gyeonggi-do, and 1 lives in Gyeongsangbuk-do; 9 of them are Koreans and 1 is a foreign nationality.

In June 2022, the first confirmed case of monkeypox was discovered in South Korea, and a total of 30 cases have been confirmed so far; 25 of them were diagnosed after the 7th of this month, and none of them had recent overseas travel experience, so they were identified as local infection cases .

