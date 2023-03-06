South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin has announced a new plan to resolve a longstanding dispute with Japan, which concerns South Koreans who were forced to work in Japanese factories during Japan’s occupation of the Korean peninsula since 1910. to 1945. According to the Japanese, the matter has already been resolved by a 1965 treaty. However, according to a South Korean court, several Japanese companies still owe compensation to some of the South Koreans forced to work at the time.

The new solution devised by the South Korean government foresees that it is not Japanese companies that pay the reparations, but the still highly successful South Korean companies that benefited from the 1965 treaty, following which Japan paid hundreds of millions of dollars in economic aid and loans to develop the South Korean private sector. These companies should voluntarily donate the necessary money to the Foundation for the Victims of Forced Mobilization of Imperial Japan. For its part, Japan has said that both Japanese companies and individuals are free to donate to the Foundation in turn, without feeling obligated.

The announcement is an attempt to improve relations between South Korea and Japan, which have deteriorated significantly over the past five years. Foreign Minister Park said that «the government [sudcoreano] hopes to cooperate with Japan, which is our closest neighbor, with which they share the values ​​of liberal democracies, market economies, the rule of law and human rights, especially now that both the situation on the Korean peninsula and the international situation they get worse.” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lauded the proposal, calling it “a sign of a return to a healthy relationship between Japan and South Korea”.