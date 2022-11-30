South Korean military forces have announced that they have scrambled some fighters after two Chinese and six Russian fighters entered the country’s air defense zone. The Chinese H-6s repeatedly entered and exited the air defense and identification zone off the south and northeast coasts starting around 5.50am local time this morning, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said. Several hours later they then returned to the area from the Sea of ​​Japan, accompanied by Russian fighters, Tu-95s and Su-35s.

The aircraft did not violate South Korean airspace, it was specified. The Guardian reports it.