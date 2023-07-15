South Korea Devastated by Heavy Rainfall: 24 Dead, 10 Missing

South Korea’s Heavy Rainfall Claims 24 Lives

SEOUL – Over the past few days, heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas of South Korea, resulting in at least 24 deaths and 10 people reported missing. The downpour has primarily affected central regions such as Chungcheong Province and Gyeongsangbuk Province.

The continuous heavy rainfall, lasting for four consecutive days, triggered landslides that caused houses to collapse, vehicles to be damaged, and crops to be flooded. These unfortunate events have led to the loss of lives and the reported missing individuals.

One of the most severely affected areas is North Chungcheong Province, where the Goesan Dam surpassed its highest water level and overflowed. In response, more than 7,000 residents in eight cities and counties nearby were urgently evacuated. The flood discharge from the Huaishan Dam also led to complete flooding in some low-lying areas adjacent to the river, and numerous roads in the vicinity were submerged.

The heavy rainfall has also disrupted the transportation system in South Korea, resulting in the suspension of some train services. Even the trains that are still operational may face significant delays due to the adverse weather conditions.

The South Korean government, along with local authorities, is actively involved in rescue and relief operations to minimize further casualties and provide assistance to those affected by the heavy rain.

[Responsible editor: Shi Ge]

