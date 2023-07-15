Home » South Korea Devastated by Heavy Rainfall: 24 Dead, 10 Missing
World

South Korea Devastated by Heavy Rainfall: 24 Dead, 10 Missing

by admin

South Korea’s Heavy Rainfall Claims 24 Lives

SEOUL – Over the past few days, heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas of South Korea, resulting in at least 24 deaths and 10 people reported missing. The downpour has primarily affected central regions such as Chungcheong Province and Gyeongsangbuk Province.

The continuous heavy rainfall, lasting for four consecutive days, triggered landslides that caused houses to collapse, vehicles to be damaged, and crops to be flooded. These unfortunate events have led to the loss of lives and the reported missing individuals.

One of the most severely affected areas is North Chungcheong Province, where the Goesan Dam surpassed its highest water level and overflowed. In response, more than 7,000 residents in eight cities and counties nearby were urgently evacuated. The flood discharge from the Huaishan Dam also led to complete flooding in some low-lying areas adjacent to the river, and numerous roads in the vicinity were submerged.

The heavy rainfall has also disrupted the transportation system in South Korea, resulting in the suspension of some train services. Even the trains that are still operational may face significant delays due to the adverse weather conditions.

The South Korean government, along with local authorities, is actively involved in rescue and relief operations to minimize further casualties and provide assistance to those affected by the heavy rain.

[Responsible editor: Shi Ge]

See also  Over 100,000 confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in the United States every day for 7 days, serious infections in Florida children jqknews

You may also like

More than 100 people have died from the...

Javier Corcovado, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Germany, Latest Generation activists attacked and run over...

Title: “Russian President Putin Proposes Andrey Troshev as...

Italy guest of honor in England for the...

“No happy birthday”, the controversy over the “unwillingly”...

Caucasus, the agony of Nagorno Karabakh held hostage...

Monteperdido adds new dates to the “Daño físico”...

The Spanish impulse for a closer Europe

Nebojša Grahovac interview for MONDO | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy