Home World South Korea did not enter the top ten places for outbound travel during the Chinese New Year: Will you travel abroad if the Chinese abandon it? –Fast technology–Technology changes the future
World

South Korea did not enter the top ten places for outbound travel during the Chinese New Year: Will you travel abroad if the Chinese abandon it? –Fast technology–Technology changes the future

by admin
South Korea did not enter the top ten places for outbound travel during the Chinese New Year: Will you travel abroad if the Chinese abandon it? –Fast technology–Technology changes the future

South Korea did not enter the top ten places for outbound travel during the Chinese New Year: Will you travel abroad if the Chinese abandon it?

2023-01-11 08:27:02 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Will you travel abroad during the Spring Festival holiday? Where is the first choice if you go out?

It is reported that,The Korean media news1 published an article introducing the relevant situation, and specifically mentioned in the title that South Korea did not enter the top ten outbound travel destinations for the Chinese New Year this time. The report quoted data released by Ctrip on January 5, saying that the seven-day overseas travel orders for the Chinese New Year in the Year of the Rabbit have surged by 540% compared with the Spring Festival in 2022, and the average order cost has increased by 32% year-on-year.

The report also listed the top ten outbound travel destinations for Chinese New Year. The top three are Australia, Thailand and Japan, followed by Hong Kong, Malaysia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Macau and Indonesia. Among them, Melbourne Spring Festival orders increased by more than 50 times year-on-year, and Bangkok increased by more than 10 times. South Korea did not make the top 10 this time.

The tourism bureaus of France, Thailand, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and other countries have expressed their welcome to Chinese tourists.

Among them, Thailand also announced that it will organize an event to welcome Chinese tourists back, and it is estimated that more than 300,000 Chinese tourists will travel to Thailand in the first quarter of this year.

See also  The war in Ukraine seen from Taiwan

South Korea did not enter the top ten places for outbound travel during the Chinese New Year: Will you travel abroad if the Chinese abandon it?

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Kiev: an unexploded grenade was removed from the...

Golubovic, who is Arkan’s former tiger who now...

Russia Claims Battle Victory in Udon Town of...

Iran, ambassador to Rome: “Death row inmates had...

Xie Sheng went to the company to carry...

Prince Harry, here’s why after his book Spare...

Winter storm hits the US, homeless are getting...

Human rights, Human Rights Watch accuses democracies: “Turning...

Russia, Navalny in sick cell. The wife and...

Price increases, wages, bills: 60% of Italians dissatisfied...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy