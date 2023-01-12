South Korea did not enter the top ten places for outbound travel during the Chinese New Year: Will you travel abroad if the Chinese abandon it?

Will you travel abroad during the Spring Festival holiday? Where is the first choice if you go out?

It is reported that,The Korean media news1 published an article introducing the relevant situation, and specifically mentioned in the title that South Korea did not enter the top ten outbound travel destinations for the Chinese New Year this time. The report quoted data released by Ctrip on January 5, saying that the seven-day overseas travel orders for the Chinese New Year in the Year of the Rabbit have surged by 540% compared with the Spring Festival in 2022, and the average order cost has increased by 32% year-on-year.

The report also listed the top ten outbound travel destinations for Chinese New Year. The top three are Australia, Thailand and Japan, followed by Hong Kong, Malaysia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Macau and Indonesia. Among them, Melbourne Spring Festival orders increased by more than 50 times year-on-year, and Bangkok increased by more than 10 times. South Korea did not make the top 10 this time.

The tourism bureaus of France, Thailand, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and other countries have expressed their welcome to Chinese tourists.

Among them, Thailand also announced that it will organize an event to welcome Chinese tourists back, and it is estimated that more than 300,000 Chinese tourists will travel to Thailand in the first quarter of this year.