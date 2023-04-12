South Korea expresses strong protest against Dokdo’s sovereignty claims in Japan’s “Diplomatic Blue Book”

Xinhua News Agency, Seoul, April 11th. South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Naoki Kumagai, General Minister of the Japanese Embassy in South Korea, on the 11th to express strong protest against the Japanese government’s claim of sovereignty over Dokdo (known as Takeshima in Japan) in the “Diplomatic Blue Book” released that day. .

The South Korean Foreign Ministry also commented in the name of a spokesperson on the same day that Dokdo is an inherent territory of South Korea in terms of history, geography and international law. Urge the Japanese side to withdraw relevant statements immediately.

The commentary also said that the Japanese government should clearly realize that repeatedly raising illegal territorial claims against Dokdo is not conducive to building a future-oriented South Korea-Japan relationship.

Dokdo is located in the eastern waters of the Korean Peninsula, with an area of ​​about 0.18 square kilometers. South Korea, North Korea, and Japan all claim the island. Currently, South Korea actually controls the island.