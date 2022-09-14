Home World South Korea fines Google and Facebook
South Korea has fined Alphabet and Meta for violating the privacy law. The country’s Personal Information Protection Commission said Wednesday in a statement, which imposed a fine of 69.2 billion won on Google, corresponding to 49.8 million dollars and Meta of 30.8 billion won. won (about 22 million). A figure certainly not exceptional for the two companies, but which shows a non-conciliatory line of the country.

Google and Meta have not clearly informed users of the services and have not obtained prior consent to collect and analyze user behavioral information and preferences in order to deduce their interests and use them for personalized advertising. This ruling is only the latest in a series of similar decisions sanctioned in other countries.

