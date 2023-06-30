South Korea Implements New Age Calculation Method to Reduce Legal Disputes and Social Confusion

South Korea to Use Unified Age Calculation Method on Official Documents

The South Korean National Assembly has passed a bill last year that will bring about a significant change in the way age is calculated in the country. Starting from June 28, only the full-year calculation method will be used when registering age on official documents, while the other two methods, including virtual age, will no longer be accepted.

Under the current system, South Koreans have been using three different methods to calculate their age. Apart from the internationally accepted method of calculating age based on the full year, there is also a virtual age calculation method and a legal age calculation method used for matters such as conscription, smoking, and drinking. The virtual age calculation method adds a year to a person’s age on New Year’s Day, while the legal age calculation method considers individuals to be 0 years old at birth, adding one year on each New Year’s Day.

The unification of the age calculation method is expected to make most people appear to be “younger” by one to two years. It is anticipated that this change will lead to a reduction in legal disputes, complaints, and social confusion regarding age calculations.

“We expect that legal disputes, complaints, and social confusion over how age is calculated will be greatly reduced,” stated Legislative Minister Lee Man-gyu during a news conference.

A government survey conducted in September 2022 found that 86 percent of South Koreans expressed their intention to calculate their age based on the full year in their daily lives once the new law takes effect.

The new age calculation method aims to simplify administrative processes, reduce confusion, and align with international standards. It is anticipated to bring about greater consistency and clarity in age-related matters.

With the implementation of this law, South Koreans will soon see a change in how age is recorded on official documents, potentially influencing various aspects of society, including education, employment, and social welfare. The transition to a unified age calculation method is expected to streamline processes and ensure fairness and accuracy.

The government hopes that the new age calculation method will bring about positive changes and improve the overall efficiency of administrative procedures.

Please enter a picture description.

Statement: All content and information sourced from “Yaojie Client” and “Yuyao News Network” may not be reproduced without the permission of this website! The media and websites that have been authorized by the agreement of this website must indicate “the source of the manuscript: Yuyao News Network” when downloading and using. Other texts, pictures, audio, and video information reproduced on this website are all from the Internet and do not represent the views of this website, and their copyrights belong to the original authors. If you find that the information reproduced on this website infringes your rights, please contact us: 0574-62735052, and we will verify and deal with it in time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

