South Korea joins the battle against bedbugs: Panic as infestations spread to subways, cinemas, and public places

South Korea declares war on bedbugs

The bedbug crisis that plagued France, the United Kingdom, and other European countries has now spread to South Korea, prompting the government to declare war on the bloodsucking pests. The sudden resurgence of bedbugs in the country has caused panic among the public, with bathhouses, university dorms, and train stations on high alert.

The South Korean government has announced a four-week campaign aimed at eradicating the pests, following the reported 30 suspected or confirmed infestations by the end of October. Previously, South Korea had been practically free of bedbugs following past extermination campaigns, with only nine infestations reported since 2014. The sudden spread of bedbugs is causing alarm among members of the public, with social media awash with pictures and accounts of encounters with the insects.

Pest control firms have reported being inundated with requests for help, and some websites have created dedicated sections to the problem, offering users a platform to share tips on dealing with the pests. While bedbugs do not spread diseases, the itching from their bites can cause a loss of sleep and secondary skin infections. The sudden resurgence of the pests in South Korea has left the public in fear and confusion.

In an effort to combat the infestations, the Seoul City Government is launching a new “Bedbug Reporting and Management System” and a “Zero Bedbugs City, Seoul” initiative. The government will inspect 3,175 lodging facilities, bathhouses, and saunas, providing pest control support for small housing units and steam-cleaning subway seats.

To address the resistance of bedbugs to commonly used insecticides, Professor Lee Si-hyeock from Seoul National University advises using heating methods to eliminate the pests. The government also advises people against bringing items with a risk of infestation into their homes, such as used furniture and old books.

The sudden spread of bedbugs in South Korea has prompted a proactive response from the government and heightened public awareness. As the country battles this formidable enemy, it is clear that the war on bedbugs is far from over.

