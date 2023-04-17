Home » South Korea, joint naval exercises with the USA and Japan – Corriere TV
World

by admin
(LaPresse) South Korea, the United States and Japan held joint naval exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan (East Sea for Seoul). This was announced by the South Korean Ministry of Defense. Allied navies have participated in missile defense exercises to strengthen their ability to respond to North Korea’s escalation of missile and nuclear threats. (LaPresse)

April 17, 2023 – Updated April 17, 2023 , 12:16 pm

