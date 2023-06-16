South Korea salvages part of rocket wreckage 15 days after North Korea failed launch – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin

16
- South Korea salvages wreckage of rocket that fell into sea 15 days after North Korea’s failed launch Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- South Korea fishes out wreckage of North Korea’s Chollima-1 rocket RFI – Radio France Internationale
- The wreckage of the North Korean space vehicle that fell into the sea for 15 days was salvaged by South Korea Lianhe Zaobao
- The wreckage of the North Korean space vehicle fell into the sea for 15 days and was salvaged by South Korea- International- Instant International | Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- North Korea’s spy satellite launch fails, South Korean military recovers rocket wreckage RFI – Radio France Internationale
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Massacre of the Georgofili 30 years later, the uncle of little Nadia and Caterina: «For us relatives there is no fine pain» The docuweb