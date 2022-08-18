Original title: South Korea sold arms to European countries for the first time Teng Jianqun: South Korea intends to show the outside world the achievements of its defense industry development

Recently, South Korea and Poland signed an arms sales agreement worth 14.8 billion U.S. dollars. Poland will buy South Korea’s FA-50 light fighter jets, K-2 “Black Panther” main battle tanks and K-9 self-propelled artillery. The report said that this was South Korea’s first arms sale to a European country, and it was Poland’s “most important and largest” arms sale in recent years.

Why does Poland want to buy arms from South Korea? In the context of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, will South Korea’s arms exports to Europe be inflamed? On related topics, military observer Teng Jianqun will give you an in-depth analysis.

Military observer Teng Jianqun analyzed that in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Poland took advantage of the opportunity of military assistance to Ukraine to purchase a large number of arms from South Korea to accelerate the modernization of its own weapons and equipment.

Teng Jianqun: Poland purchased a large amount of arms from South Korea to strengthen the construction of the Polish National Defense Forces and at the same time realize the upgrading of its own weapons and equipment. The weapons and equipment previously obtained from the Soviet Union can be eliminated or sent to Ukraine.

Data map: The first 3,000-ton conventional submarine “Dosan Anchanghao” independently developed by South Korea (source: China National Defense News)

It is reported that this is the first time South Korea has sold arms to European countries. Military observer Teng Jianqun believes that this large-scale arms sale shows South Korea’s intention to show the outside world its achievements in developing its defense industry, reflecting the attitude of the Yin Xiyue government to strengthen the Korea-US alliance and enhance interaction with NATO.

