South Korea strongly condemned Russia’s missile attack on Ukraine and participated in co-sponsoring the “resolution on the maintenance of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the principles of the UN Charter” at the United Nations.

Yonhap News: South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman Ren Soo said at a regular press conference on October 11 that the South Korean government strongly condemns Russia’s use of missiles to attack Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and other places, and is deeply concerned about the casualties caused by the attack.

The spokesman noted that “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine violates the UN Charter” and reiterated that “the use of force should not be justified under any circumstances”.

The news quoted a South Korean foreign ministry official as saying that South Korea participated in an emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly and participated in co-sponsoring a “resolution on the maintenance of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the principles of the United Nations Charter.”

Yonhap News Agency said that among the more than 40 Korean nationals in Ukraine, no one has suffered losses due to the Russian attack. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea and the South Korean embassy in Ukraine are maintaining 24-hour monitoring of relevant local developments, and have increased the protection of local Korean nationals.