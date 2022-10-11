Home World South Korea strongly condemns Russia’s missile attack on Ukraine
World

South Korea strongly condemns Russia’s missile attack on Ukraine

by admin
South Korea strongly condemns Russia’s missile attack on Ukraine

issuing time:

South Korea strongly condemned Russia’s missile attack on Ukraine and participated in co-sponsoring the “resolution on the maintenance of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the principles of the UN Charter” at the United Nations.

Yonhap News: South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman Ren Soo said at a regular press conference on October 11 that the South Korean government strongly condemns Russia’s use of missiles to attack Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and other places, and is deeply concerned about the casualties caused by the attack.

The spokesman noted that “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine violates the UN Charter” and reiterated that “the use of force should not be justified under any circumstances”.

The news quoted a South Korean foreign ministry official as saying that South Korea participated in an emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly and participated in co-sponsoring a “resolution on the maintenance of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the principles of the United Nations Charter.”

Yonhap News Agency said that among the more than 40 Korean nationals in Ukraine, no one has suffered losses due to the Russian attack. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea and the South Korean embassy in Ukraine are maintaining 24-hour monitoring of relevant local developments, and have increased the protection of local Korean nationals.

See also  Heads of five international agencies jointly call for urgent response to global food security crisis

You may also like

Buy bonds and add more code!Bank of England...

Kremlin opens to Putin-Biden meeting. The G7: us...

Ukraine: Death toll in Russian bombing rises to...

Angela Lansbury died: goodbye to the “lady in...

Charles III will be crowned on 6 May...

The child-mother pot brews the Turkish tea culture

Between Israel and Lebanon is pax energia: agreement...

Navalny back in the punishment cell. Political repression...

“You have to get help.” Joe Biden’s desperate...

Ukraine, German anti-aircraft shield arrives for Kiev

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy