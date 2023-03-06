Listen to the audio version of the article

Steps forward for a complete recovery of relations between South Korea and Japan. Seoul has announced that it will compensate South Korean workers forced to work for Japanese companies during the years of Japanese occupation (1910-1945). A government foundation, Foreign Minister Park Jin said, will compensate 15 victims who won lawsuits against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nippon Steel in 2018 through a fund fueled by private sector donations. At the same time, Korea withdrew its complaint to the World Trade Organization against Japanese export limits.

Japan: Seoul compensation plan will improve relations

Japan has welcomed the South Korean plan, useful for re-establishing “healthy” ties after years of tensions. “The Tokyo government evaluates the measures announced today by the South Korean government as an effort to restore healthy Japan-South Korea ties after they found themselves in a very serious situation due to the 2018 ruling,” the Japanese foreign minister said. Yoshimasa Hayashi. In 2018, the Supreme Court in Seoul ordered some Japanese companies to pay various compensations for forced labor

Seoul blocks complaint against Tokyo over export restrictions

Japan, for which all wartime reparations issues were resolved under the 1965 treaty, fought back harshly by imposing export controls on chemicals vital to South Korea’s semiconductor industry in 2019. Now South Korea has decided to stop filing complaints with the WTO against Japanese export limits. “The two governments have agreed to hold rapid bilateral consultations on export-related regulatory issues to return them to how they were before July 2019,” the South Korean trade ministry said in a statement.

The acclaim of the United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also welcomed the plan announced by South Korea and recalled that the two countries are “two of the most important allies of the US and we are inspired by the work they have done to advance their bilateral relations ». Therefore, reads a note, “we welcome today’s historic announcements by the governments of the Republic of Korea and Japan on the conclusion of discussions related to sensitive historical issues”.

Korean Minister: Now Japan’s full apology

“I hope Japan responds positively to our important decision today with voluntary contributions from Japanese companies and a full apology,” Park said. “Cooperation between South Korea and Japan is very important in all areas of diplomacy, economy and security in the current serious international situation and complex global crisis. I believe that the vicious circle should be broken for the good of the people at the level of national interest, rather than leaving the tense relationship unattended for a long time”, added the minister, underlining the need to close a long dispute that hinders the full cooperation between the two main US allies in the Far East, in the midst of the North Korean threat and China‘s assertive posture.