South Korea: The Prime Minister instructs to strengthen epidemic prevention and crowd management as the college entrance examination is imminent
World

South Korea: The Prime Minister instructs to strengthen epidemic prevention and crowd management as the college entrance examination is imminent

2022-11-15

Source: Check out the news Knews

South Korea: The Prime Minister instructs to strengthen epidemic prevention and crowd management with the upcoming college entrance examination

This year, the Korean University Scholastic Aptitude Test (ie the college entrance examination) is scheduled to be held on the 17th for a one-day period, including 5 subjects. A total of more than 508,000 candidates participated in the college entrance examination. Ordinary candidates, quarantined candidates and candidates diagnosed with new coronary pneumonia were arranged in different examination rooms. According to South Korean media reports on the 14th, South Korean Prime Minister Han Dezhu instructed relevant departments on the same day to do a good job in epidemic prevention and crowd management to prevent accidents.

When Han Dezhu held a meeting of the Central Disaster Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on the 14th, he said that the relevant departments should “do their best to do a good job in epidemic prevention, so that candidates can take the college entrance examination in a safe environment.” South Korean education officials previously disclosed that in view of the recent rebound of the epidemic in South Korea, the number of examination rooms has been increased to ensure that candidates diagnosed with new coronary pneumonia take the test. According to statistics from the 1st to the 7th of this month, there are more than 1,800 confirmed candidates in South Korea. Han Dezhu also reminded that after the college entrance examination, candidates may gather to celebrate, and relevant departments and business organizations should take preventive measures such as crowd management to avoid accidents such as stampede. With the advent of winter, the new crown pneumonia epidemic in South Korea continues to rise. The South Korean government has strengthened the management of the medical system and actively carried out vaccination work for susceptible groups.

