China News Service, August 12. According to Yonhap News Agency, according to preliminary verification statistics released by the Central Disaster Safety Countermeasures Headquarters of South Korea on the 12th, from the 8th to 6 a.m. on the 12th, torrential rain in the central region caused 13 deaths, 6 people were missing, 1492 People were affected, and 4,807 people took refuge temporarily.

On August 10, local time, Seoul, South Korea, due to the rising water level of the Han River, the closed Han River Park almost “disappeared”. On the 8th local time, the capital area of ​​South Korea was hit by heavy rain. As of 6:00 local time on the 10th, the torrential rain has caused 9 deaths, 7 missing and 17 injured.

Compared with the data released at 11 p.m. the previous night, the death toll increased by 1 and the missing person decreased by 1. Among the dead, 8 were in Seoul, 3 in Gyeonggi, and 2 in Gangwon; among the missing, 1 in Seoul, 3 in Gyeonggi, and 2 in Wonju, Gangwon; among the injured, 16 in Gyeonggi, 2 in Seoul. Up to now, a total of 6,299 people have been transferred from 7 regions in South Korea, of which 1,492 people’s houses have been damaged or flooded, and 4,807 people have been transferred in advance.

In terms of public facilities, 93 roads were damaged; 39 and 20 water and sewer facilities were damaged; 17 tracks were flooded; 48 cultural relics were damaged; 69 landslides; 80 military facilities and 126 School facilities were damaged. In terms of private facilities, 3,819 houses and shops were flooded, mainly in Seoul (3,453 buildings); 11 retaining walls collapsed, 46 places were silted, and crops were flooded with an area of ​​878.5 hectares.

In addition, 17,127 households suffered power outages, all of which had been restored as of 6:30 pm the previous day. 89.1% of the 4,535 damaged facilities completed emergency repairs.