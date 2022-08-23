South Korea, U.S. hold large-scale joint military exercise, public rally against

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-23 13:03

The CCTV news client reported that South Korean President Yoon Sek-yue presided over the “Ulji State Affairs Conference” at the Yongsan Presidential Palace in Seoul on the 22nd to check the four-day emergency logistics exercise – “Ulji Exercise” that was launched on the same day.

The Ulji exercise is an emergency logistics exercise implemented by the South Korean government. More than 480,000 people from the South Korean central government, administrative agencies at the city, county, and district level and above, public institutions, and key management companies participated in more than 4,000 institutions. This exercise was launched in conjunction with the large-scale joint military exercise “Ulchi Freedom Shield” launched by South Korea and the United States that day. The “Ulji State Council” is also part of the South Korea-US joint military exercise, which aims to improve the government’s command and decision-making level in emergency situations.

Yin Xiyue said at the meeting that an organic connection between the “Ulji Exercise” and the “Ulji Freedom Shield” joint military exercise should be formed to ensure that government functions are unswervingly maintained and assistance for military operations is provided in any crisis situation. . He emphasized that only by making the exercise closer to actual combat can we firmly protect the lives and national security of the people.

A number of South Korean civic groups held a rally in Seoul that day, urging South Korea and the United States to stop immediately interrupting large-scale joint military exercises and maintain peace and stability on the peninsula. South Korea “opens the peaceful reunification people” and implements the “June 15 Joint Declaration”. Citizen groups such as the Korean Committee and the National Union for National Reunification held a rally and a press conference in Yongsan, Seoul on the 22nd, urging South Korea and the United States to immediately stop large-scale cooperation. military exercise. They pointed out that the ROK-US joint military exercise will trigger a war crisis on the Korean peninsula, which can only make the Korean peninsula farther and farther away from the goal of peace and denuclearization. The South Korean government’s participation in the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy has made the Korean peninsula fully bear the tension in the region, and the South Korean-U.S. joint military exercise should be discontinued immediately.