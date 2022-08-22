China News Agency, Seoul, August 22 (Reporter Liu Xu) On the 22nd local time, the South Korean and American militaries officially launched the “Ulchi Freedom Shield” joint military exercise in the second half of the year, and the exercise will continue until September 1st. A number of South Korean civic groups held rallies that day, calling for the suspension of the South Korea-US joint military exercise.

According to the South Korean Ministry of Defense, during the Ulchi Freedom Shield joint military exercise, South Korea and the United States will comprehensively implement government exercises and military exercises to improve the country’s overall combat capability. The joint military exercise consists of two parts, the first phase of repelling and defense and the second phase of counterattack. Prior to this, the ROK and the US military have conducted a four-day crisis management exercise since the 16th of this month, which is equivalent to a preparatory exercise for this joint military exercise.

The South Korean Ministry of Defense stated that the joint military exercise will be carried out at the same time as the command post exercise (CPX) using computer simulation, and the joint field maneuver training (FTX) to test the actual combat level according to each echelon and function. In addition, South Korea and the United States will also conduct a comprehensive combat capability assessment of the future South Korea-U.S. joint command during the exercise in accordance with the “Conditional Transfer of Wartime Operational Command Plan”.

On the first day of the “Ulchi Freedom Shield” joint military exercise, South Korea’s “Pioneers of Peaceful Reunification”, the “June 15 Joint Declaration” Korean Practice Committee and other non-governmental organizations attended the main entrance of the War Memorial Hall in front of the Presidential Palace in Yongsan District, Seoul. Hold protest rallies calling for an end to South Korea-US joint military exercises.

At the rally, the “Peaceful Reunification Pioneers”, a civil society group, read out a position statement. The statement said that the “Ulchi Freedom Shield” exercise, which started on the 22nd, restarted the joint field maneuver training that was interrupted in 2018. It was a theater-level joint exercise using the concept of “national total war”. The military confrontation between the DPRK and the U.S. aggravates the tension on the Korean peninsula and will not contribute to peace on the peninsula and denuclearization of the peninsula.

In an interview with reporters, Wu Meizhen, a researcher at the “Pioneer of Peaceful Reunification”, a civil society group, said that mobilizing the U.S. and South Korean troops (military exercises) in South Korea will not help regional peace and stability, and interrupting this military exercise will help the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia. peace and stability in the region, so a rally was held to call for an interruption of the South Korea-US joint military exercise.