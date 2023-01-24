South Korea hit by super-severe snowstorm, hundreds of routes suspended

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-24 19:46

China News Service, January 24 (Xinhua) According to Yonhap News Agency, on the 24th local time, a super-strong cold current wrapped in a strong storm and snow hit South Korea, resulting in the suspension of passenger ship routes in many places in its territory, and all flights at Jeju Airport were cancelled.

South Korea’s Central Disaster Safety Countermeasures Headquarters reported on the 24th that as of 11 am that day, 113 passenger ships on 86 passenger ship routes across South Korea were suspended. According to the Jeju Regional Aviation Administration, all 233 outbound flights and 233 inbound flights were canceled on the 24th.

Affected by the heavy snowfall, 137 walking routes in six Korean national parks, including Naejangsan, Dodohae, and Mudeungsan, were blocked, and seven roads in Jeollabuk, Jeollanam, and Jeju were also closed.

According to reports, cold weather warnings have been issued across South Korea. It is estimated that as of the 25th, the temperature will be 10 to 15 degrees lower than in previous years, and the temperature will return to normal on the 26th.

In order to cope with the large demand for power supply under continuous low temperature, the South Korean government announced on the 24th that it would launch an “extreme response state”. In order to avoid possible failures when the generator sets are restarted, the Korea Electric Power Company also reinforced transmission lines and power distribution equipment in 1,442 traditional markets across the country during the annual holiday.