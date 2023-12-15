Home » South Korea will see its population fall to levels of the 1970s, according to the Government
South Korea is facing a dire demographic situation, with the world‘s lowest birth rate and a rapidly aging population. The country is expecting its birth rate to decline even further over the next two years, according to data from government agency Statistics Korea. The total fertility rate is projected to drop to 0.65 in 2025 and may reach as low as 0.59 in 2026. The current fertility rate in the U.S. is considerably higher at 1.66 births per woman this year, and its total population will see growth due to immigration, contrary to South Korea’s decline.

The aging population is a significant concern for other East Asian nations as well, including Japan and China, as there are fears that there will not be enough people of working age to support the growing elderly population.

Experts attribute the declining birth rates in this region to factors such as demanding work cultures, stagnant wages, rising costs of living, changing attitudes toward marriage and gender equality, and growing disillusionment among the younger generations. These trends are resulting in far-reaching demographic effects.

In North Korea, leader Kim Jong Un has also expressed concerns about declining birth rates, calling on the country’s women to give birth to more children as part of accelerating the nation’s socialist development. The United Nations Population Fund estimates that North Korea’s fertility rate will be 1.8 births per woman by 2023.

As the region grapples with these demographic challenges, it is clear that serious policy measures and social changes will be necessary to address the issue of an aging and shrinking population.

