Securities Times News, CCTV News quoted Yonhap News Agency on April 10 as reported that due to the recent “drug drink case” in the tuition street in South Korea, which caused social anxiety about drug crimes, South Korean investigative agencies, education departments and local governments decided to set up an interdepartmental special task force. The investigation team strengthens the crackdown on and prevention of drug crimes.

In addition, drug crime response programs for minors have also emerged as the times require. The investigation headquarters will first strengthen network monitoring to investigate and deal with suspicious situations. The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Police Agency will focus on strengthening round-the-clock monitoring through electronic monitoring equipment in schools, cram schools, and child protection areas, and provide relevant information to the Police Agency immediately when suspicious elements are found.