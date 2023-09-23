South Korean Armed Forces to Develop Enhanced Version of KTSSM Missile for Long-Range Anti-Bunker Attacks

South Korean Armed Forces to Develop Improved Version of Tactical Surface-to-Surface Missile

The South Korean Armed Forces have announced plans to launch a project aimed at developing an improved version of the Korean Tactical Surface-to-Surface Missile (KTSSM). This project aims to expand the missile’s anti-bunker precision attack capacity at long distances.

According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), the project will receive an investment of approximately USD 218.4 million between September 2023 and December 2027. The Defense Development Agency will supervise the project, with support from defense-related companies as prototype manufacturers.

Jeong Jae-jun, the Director of the Guided Weapons Division of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, expressed confidence in the project’s success. He stated, “By successfully developing the Tactical Surface-Surface Guided Weapon-II, the core force of the 3-axis system, we have significantly strengthened our ability to respond to enemy provocation threats and will continue to expand our defense industry exports in the future.” It is expected that the improved missile will have a range of over 300 kilometers.

The KTSSM was originally developed as a vehicle-mounted system to increase range, penetration power, survivability, and operational capability compared to other surface-to-surface guided tactical weapons. It has been mass produced to effectively attack important targets such as tunnels, bunkers, and enemy defensive positions.

In 2018, the South Korean military deployed the initial variant of the KTSSM systems in response to provocations from North Korea. The development of these missiles was prompted by the North Korean bombing of the South Korean island of Yeonpyeong, which occurred near the western maritime border.

This project highlights South Korea’s commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities and providing a robust response to potential threats. It also demonstrates the country’s dedication to advancing its defense industry and potentially expanding defense exports in the future.

In related news, the Pakistan Air Force recently withdrew the JF-17 and J-10C aircraft from Exercise Shaheen X in China.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

