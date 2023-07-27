Home » South Korean Civic Groups Rally in Japan to Oppose Discharge of Nuclear Polluted Water
South Korean Civic Groups Rally in Japan to Oppose Discharge of Nuclear Polluted Water

SEOUL – South Korean civic groups have traveled to Japan to protest the planned discharge of nuclear contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean. Armed with 110,000 signatures, the groups plan to speak out at the Japanese Prime Minister’s official residence in Tokyo.

According to a report by Yonhap News Agency, citizen groups and fishery personnel across South Korea are growing increasingly opposed to the discharge of the polluted water, which is expected to take place in August. On July 26, civic groups from Busan, South Korea, made their way to Japan to carry out opposition activities at various locations, including the Japanese Prime Minister’s residence and Tokyo Electric Power Company.

The “Busan Activity Headquarters against Disposal of Fukushima Nuclear Contaminated Water,” which is composed of 63 civic groups from Busan, organized a signature event from June 1 to July 11. So far, they have collected a total of 111,600 signatures from Busan citizens against the discharge of the nuclear polluted water into the ocean. Initially, the citizen groups planned to submit their signatures to the Japanese Consulate in Busan, but the consulate refused to meet and accept them. As a result, the groups decided to travel to Japan to deliver their signatures directly to the Japan Atomic Energy Regulatory Commission.

The citizen delegation arrived in Japan on the evening of July 26 and has planned a press conference in front of the Japanese Prime Minister’s official residence to condemn the discharge plan. They have also organized joint protests and performances with Japanese citizen groups in front of the Tokyo Electric Power Company.

Additionally, 50 groups composed of seafood sellers, civic groups, and political parties in the suburbs of Seoul recently launched the “Joint Action to Stop the Fukushima Radioactive Sewage from being Discharged into the Ocean.” People held opposing signs and shouted slogans in protest. In another show of opposition, fishermen in Jeollanam-do organized 200 fishing boats to gather at the port in Boseong County and staged performances against the discharge of the nuclear-contaminated water into the sea.

The discharge of nuclear contaminated water from the Fukushima plant has drawn international concern and criticism. While Japanese authorities have claimed that the water will be treated and diluted before being released, many organizations and individuals remain skeptical about the potential environmental and health risks associated with the plan.

The South Korean civic groups aim to raise awareness and urge the Japanese government to reconsider its decision. They hope that their joint efforts will contribute to the protection of the marine ecosystem and the livelihoods of the people who rely on it for their sustenance.

