The “Fukushima nuclear sewage countermeasure group” formed by the Democratic Party of Korea is in front of Tokyo Electric Power Headquarters (social media screenshot)

Overseas Network, April 7th According to a report by Japan’s Kyodo News Agency on the 6th, four congressmen from Korea’s largest opposition party, the Common Democratic Party, arrived in Japan on the same day and went to the Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) headquarters in Tokyo to ask Tepco to provide the nuclear sewage discharged into the ocean from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. Detailed information, but the Japanese personnel refused to meet.

A group of South Korean lawmakers plans to inspect the area around the nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture on the 7th. The lawmakers said that they requested a meeting with Tepco personnel, but they were rejected. “Tepco’s iron gates are closed.” The South Korean personnel only submitted a petition to relevant people in front of Tepco’s headquarters.

South Korean congressman Liang Liyuanying said that “most Korean people are very worried about the discharge of sewage into the sea”, and advocated that Japan should provide South Korea with detailed information on nuclear sewage. South Korean congressman Wei Shengkun proposed, “Once the nuclear sewage from Fukushima is discharged into the sea, it will flow into Jeju waters in 7 months at the fastest and 2 years at the slowest, bringing huge disasters to South Korea’s marine ecosystem and aquaculture. We do not trust Report by Japanese experts.”

“Hankyoreh” previously reported that although the Fukushima nuclear accident has passed 12 years ago, the impact of the accident has not subsided at all, and radioactive pollution of Japanese agricultural, forestry and aquatic products still exists. The South Korean government has expressed its strong opposition to the discharge of nuclear sewage into the sea and banned the import of Fukushima aquatic products. (Overseas Network/Wang Shanning)

