South Korean environmental groups ask the South Korean government to sue Japan in the international court: there is no shame in discharging nuclear sewage on the high seas – yqqlm

Liu Guoxi, chairman of the South Korea Atomic Energy Safety Commission, announced the inspection of Fukushima nuclear sewage discharge into the sea in Japan (data map)

Overseas Network, June 2nd According to South Korea’s “Hankyoreh” report on June 1, South Korean civic groups and environmental groups held a press conference in Seoul on the 31st to “jointly prevent Japan from discharging radioactive sewage into the sea” and asked the South Korean government to disband the so-called “Korean experts’ nuclear sewage investigation.” “, and filed a complaint with the International Tribunal for the Sea as soon as possible regarding Japan’s discharge of nuclear sewage into the ocean.

The nuclear sewage investigation team sent by the South Korean government went to Fukushima to conduct on-site inspections from May 21 to 26. On the 31st, the delegation publicly explained the specific content of the on-site inspection activities. South Korean environmental groups are extremely dissatisfied with the relevant explanations, believing that they are “speaking for Japan”. Bai Daoming, an emeritus professor of health science at Seoul National University, said that the inspection team only checked whether the main equipment for nuclear sewage discharge to the sea was built according to the original plan, without questioning the design itself.

The Japanese government has always claimed that the concentration of tritium in the nuclear sewage discharged into the ocean is small and safe. Bai Daoming said that even if it has little impact on health, it is an indisputable fact that tritium itself has genotoxicity and reproductive toxicity, and is easy to cause cancer. “If harmful substances enter the human body, it is not impossible to cause harm.”

The participating experts also stated that after the nuclear sewage is discharged into the sea, it is impossible to predict what changes will be caused to the ecological environment including the ocean and groundwater circulation. “It is shameless for Japan to discharge nuclear sewage on the high seas. The South Korean government should not solve this problem alone, but should seek the cooperation of the international community.” (Wang Shanning, Overseas Network)

