South Korean environmental groups held a large-scale rally against the discharge of Japanese nuclear contaminated water into the sea-Chinanews.com Video

South Korean environmental groups held a large-scale rally against the discharge of Japan’s nuclear-contaminated water into the sea

On the afternoon of June 24 local time, South Korean environmental groups held a large-scale rally at Seoul Plaza in the center of Seoul to oppose Japan’s discharge of Fukushima nuclear polluted water into the sea.

The participants pointed out that the Japanese government should not discharge the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, and should add storage facilities on land to store the nuclear-contaminated water for a long time, because once the nuclear-contaminated water is discharged into the sea, it will cause irreversible pollution to the marine ecological environment. The participants also demanded that the South Korean government file a lawsuit with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, and ask the Japanese government to formulate safer countermeasures and not to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the sea.

With Japan’s Tokyo Electric Power Company testing the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water discharge facility, South Korean citizens are increasingly concerned, and protests continue across the country. (Produced by Liu Yinghan)

