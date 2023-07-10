Title: South Korean Experts Criticize IAEA Assessment Report on Discharge of Nuclear Sewage into Sea

Publication: Overseas Network

Release Date: July 10, 2023

Author: Liu Qiang

In a press conference held in Seoul on July 6th, several South Korean experts expressed their concerns over the assessment report released by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding Japan’s plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the sea. These experts argued that the report lacked scientific credibility and emphasized the need to prevent the discharge of nuclear sewage into the marine environment.

Representative Lee Jung-yoon from South Korea’s atomic energy safety and future raised questions about the IAEA’s approach to analyzing nuclear sewage samples. Lee criticized the agency for only analyzing the first batch of samples and including these results in the final report. According to Lee, in order to ensure the accuracy of assessments, nuclear sewage samples are typically analyzed three times.

Honorary professor Bai Daoming from Seoul National University’s Graduate School of Health Sciences pointed out that the IAEA skipped crucial stages such as nuclear radiation environmental impact assessment and solely evaluated the trial operation. Bai stressed that the complex impact of nuclear sewage on the ecosystem after its discharge into the sea was not adequately considered in the assessment report.

The International Atomic Energy Agency released a comprehensive assessment report on July 4, stating that Japan’s plan to dispose of Fukushima’s nuclear-contaminated water “generally complies with international safety standards.” However, the report has faced widespread criticism from the international community, which questions its scientific validity.

The concerns raised by South Korean experts reflect the ongoing debate surrounding the disposal of nuclear-contaminated water in the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster. The potential impact on marine ecosystems and public health has been a significant concern for countries in the region.

As discussions continue regarding the appropriate method of disposing of nuclear-contaminated water, it is crucial for scientific assessments to ensure transparency and involve comprehensive analysis. The South Korean experts’ criticism of the IAEA assessment report emphasizes the need for a thorough examination of the potential consequences of discharging nuclear sewage into the sea.

