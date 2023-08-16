South Korean Fishery Practitioners Sue Government Over Japanese Nuclear Contaminated Water Discharge

South Korean Fishery Practitioners Sue Government Over Failure to Prevent Discharge of Japanese Nuclear Contaminated Water

In a groundbreaking move, more than 40,000 South Korean divers and fishery practitioners have filed a lawsuit against their own government for not taking adequate measures to prevent the discharge of Japanese nuclear contaminated water into the sea. The lawsuit was filed with the Constitutional Court of South Korea, targeting the South Korean president and government officials.

The “Democratic Society Lawyers Group,” representing the lawsuit, held a press conference in Seoul on August 16, where they announced the legal action taken by the fishery practitioners. Among the thousands of plaintiffs are haenyeo (sea women), fishery practitioners, aquatic product practitioners, agriculture-related practitioners, and ordinary citizens. The legal team has applied for a constitutional appeal trial against the President, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries.

The attorney representing the president argued that the government failed to take action regarding Japan’s decision to discharge the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the sea and neglected to exercise sufficient public power. Additionally, the South Korean government did not conduct an independent nuclear radiation environmental impact assessment or implement comprehensive radiation investigation measures on aquatic products imported from Japan. These negligence and inaction violated the basic rights of citizens, including the right to life.

The lawsuit highlights the obligation of the South Korean government to prevent the discharge of nuclear contaminated water into the sea and protect citizens’ rights to life, a healthy environment, and safety. However, the government not only remained silent but also expressed its respect for the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency, seeking public understanding for Japan’s decision to discharge the contaminated water into the sea.

One of the petitioners, Jeju Haenyeo Kim Eun-ah, expressed concerns about the pollution caused by the Fukushima nuclear contaminated water. As a haenyeo who spends a significant portion of the year working in the sea, she emphasized the importance of water safety for the community. Kim Eun-ah criticized the government’s disregard for citizens’ basic rights and called for legal action to prevent Japan from discharging the contaminated water. She suggested that the South Korean government should file a lawsuit with the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

This unprecedented lawsuit demonstrates the frustration and fears of South Korean fishery practitioners and citizens regarding the potential impact of Japanese nuclear contaminated water on their livelihoods, health, and environment. It remains to be seen how the Constitutional Court of South Korea will respond to the legal action and what further measures the government will take to address the concerns of its citizens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

