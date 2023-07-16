South Korean Opposition Party Protests Against Japan’s Discharge of Nuclear Contaminated Water

Hangzhou Net, July 16, 2023: The South Korean opposition Justice Party took to the streets in front of the Japanese embassy in South Korea on the 16th local time to protest against Japan’s decision to discharge nuclear contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. The party further called on the international community to unite and oppose the harmful action.

Justice Party leader, Lee Jung-mi, stated that their party is determined to prevent Japan from carrying out the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water. They are actively working towards establishing a joint network between South Korea and Japan to form a stronger opposition force. Additionally, the party has announced plans to organize a national action on August 12, aiming to allow Korean citizens to voice their opposition to Japan’s decision.

Meanwhile, the Korean National Federation of Democratic Labor Organizations also held a large-scale rally in Seoul on the 15th. The rally aimed to oppose Japan’s discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea and express dissatisfaction with the Yun Xiyue government’s stance on the Fukushima nuclear crisis. Approximately 30,000 people from 37 different groups across South Korea participated in the rally, displaying the widespread concern among Korean citizens regarding this issue.

The discharge of nuclear-contaminated water by Japan has raised serious environmental and health concerns, not only for South Korea but also for neighboring countries in the region. South Korean citizens, along with opposition political parties and labor organizations, are vehemently protesting against this decision, urging Japan to reconsider and seek alternative solutions for the disposal of nuclear contaminated water.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation as well, as the effects of Japan’s actions could have far-reaching consequences. The South Korean demonstrations and rallies seek to garner attention and support from other nations, in the hope that a unified global response will push Japan to reconsider its decision.

As discussions and debates surrounding the discharge of nuclear contaminated water escalate, the importance of finding safe and environmentally-friendly alternatives cannot be overstated. The South Korean opposition Justice Party, along with other concerned groups and citizens, will continue their efforts to prevent the discharge and mitigate the potential risks associated with this alarming situation.

(Original title: South Korea’s opposition Justice Party demonstrated in front of the Japanese embassy in South Korea against the discharge of nuclear contaminated water)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

