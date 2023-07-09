South Korean Parliamentarians Travel to Japan to Prevent Discharge of Nuclear Sewage into the Sea

Hangzhou Net, July 9, 2023 – An 11-member parliamentary group from South Korea’s largest opposition party, the Common Democratic Party, along with non-partisan lawmakers, is set to visit Japan on July 10 to prevent the Japanese government from discharging nuclear sewage into the sea. This decision comes after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) released a report that the group deems to have no scientific basis and is filled with empty talk.

The parliamentarian group comprises nine members from the Common Democratic Party and two from non-partisan factions. Four representatives of Korean fishermen will also join them in their efforts to prevent the discharge of nuclear sewage. Additionally, the group plans to meet with Japanese non-governmental organizations to issue a joint declaration and organize demonstrations against the disposal of nuclear waste into the sea.

The parliamentarian group strongly criticized the IAEA report, stating that it lacks scientific evidence and fails to consider alternative solutions besides dumping the nuclear waste water into the ocean. They argue that the report ignores the potential accumulation of nuclear energy substances in the human body and the environmental pollution of marine ecosystems.

The group emphasizes that Japan’s decision to dispose of nuclear sewage into the sea poses a significant threat not only to their own country but also to humanity as a whole. They believe that this action will particularly harm the Korean fishery industry. To achieve their goals, they plan to collaborate with Japanese politicians, scientists, and citizen groups, while also seeking support from the international community.

The parliamentarian group is optimistic that their trip to Japan will yield positive results in preventing the discharge of nuclear sewage into the sea. They aim to raise awareness about the potential dangers associated with such actions and promote alternative strategies for the safe disposal of nuclear waste.

It remains to be seen how the efforts of the South Korean parliamentarians will influence the Japanese government’s decision regarding the disposal of nuclear sewage. As concerns continue to grow about the potential environmental and health risks, it is vital for international cooperation to find a sustainable and responsible solution to the handling of nuclear waste.

