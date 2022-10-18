Original title: South Korean police continue to investigate the data center fire accident, the Minister of Science and Technology apologizes again

China News Service, October 18th. According to a comprehensive Korean media report, the South Korean police summoned people involved in the fire accident in the SK C&C Banqiao data center on the 18th to conduct further investigations on whether there was a problem with the battery in the electrical room, where the fire started. On the same day, Lee Jong-ho, Minister of Science, Technology, Information and Communications of South Korea, attended the National Audit Committee of the National Assembly and apologized again for the accident that caused the IT giant Kakao’s telecom service to be paralyzed.

Investigation focuses on mechanical defects

The police believe that since no staff were present at the site of the fire, the investigation was focused on the possibility of the machinery itself being defective. At present, the police have obtained surveillance video of SK C&C Pangyo data center, including the battery fire. In addition, the police also collected a battery module for the emergency power supply unit (UPS), and have entrusted the National Institute of Scientific Investigation to conduct a precise identification.

It was confirmed that the fire department was notified about 14 minutes after the fire started. In this regard, a person from the SK C&C Banqiao Data Center explained that it was only after a period of time that the police could be called because it was necessary to check whether a fire actually occurred and carry out procedures such as evacuation.

Minister of Science and Technology of South Korea apologizes again

On October 15, a fire broke out in the data center of SK C&C Pangyo in South Korea, causing the interruption of several services including KakaoTalk, the largest mobile communication app in South Korea.

South Korean Minister of Science and Technology Lee Jong-ho apologized on the 16th for the paralysis of the network platform caused by the fire in the data center, and said that relevant services will be resumed as soon as possible.

On the 18th, Li Zonghao attended the national affairs inspection meeting held at the Daejeon Institute of Basic Science and reported the fire situation. He introduced that about 95% of the power supply system of the data center has been repaired, and the main services of Kakao, such as the chat software KakaoTalk and the taxi software KakaoT, have returned to normal.

Li Zonghao said that the Ministry of Science and Technology will thoroughly analyze the cause of the accident and optimize the inspection and management system of important telecom value-added services and related facilities to prevent similar problems from happening again. As the head of the competent department, he deeply “regrets” that the paralysis of related services has caused great inconvenience to the people. This was criticized by individual MPs and asked to apologize. Then Li Zonghao said: “As the chief of the competent department, I sincerely apologize to the people.”

It will take some time for the service to return to normal

According to Yonhap News Agency, the SK C&C data center where Kakao and Kakao’s computing equipment are located revealed that it is difficult to accurately predict when all services and power supply will be restored. SK C&C said that the current power supply rate of the Banqiao data center is 95%, which is basically the same as the previous afternoon. The staff are replacing the problematic parts such as the power supply unit, and they are going all out to repair the work, but it is difficult to predict when the power supply will return to normal.

As of 11:00 a.m. local time on the 18th, 11 of Kakao’s full services have been restored. The company also expects Daum mail to be fixed within today, but it is uncertain when all services will be fully restored.

The company explained that since the power supply rate has not yet reached 100%, the normalization of services is facing difficulties. The company also emphasized that the 95% power supply rate is only the standard for the entire building of the data center, which does not mean that the power supply rate of Kakao servers also reaches 95%.

