South Korean Police Investigate Fourth Wave of “Bomb Threat” Emails from Japan

South Korean police are currently investigating a fourth wave of threatening emails that contain bomb threats, originating from Japan. According to reports, the Seoul Metropolitan Government received an email on August 16th, claiming that there were explosives placed in government buildings and universities in cities such as Seoul, Busan, and Daegu. However, after conducting searches in the mentioned locations, no suspicious items were found.

This incident marks the fourth wave of bomb threat emails received in South Korea from Japan in recent times. The threats began in the first half of August, targeting civil servants of the Seoul Metropolitan Government and South Korean media outlets. The emails contained personal threats to Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea’s largest opposition party, the Common Democratic Party, and warned of possible bomb attacks in various locations. So far, no explosives have been discovered by the authorities.

Yonhap News Agency reported that the sender of these threatening emails impersonated a Japanese law firm. South Korean police have speculated that all four waves of threats were sent by the same individual, based on the content, format, and IP address of the emails. As part of their investigation, South Korean authorities have reached out to their Japanese counterparts for assistance in resolving the case.

In response to the ongoing investigation, security measures have been heightened in South Korea. On August 6th, heavily armed special police were seen patrolling the streets of Gangnam District in Seoul. Despite the absence of actual explosives, the authorities are taking these threats seriously and working diligently to identify the person responsible for sending the emails.

The motive behind these bomb threat emails and the identity of the sender are still under investigation. South Korean police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of their citizens and will continue their efforts to bring those responsible to justice.