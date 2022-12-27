South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue pardons former President Lee Myung-bak

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 27th. South Korean President Yoon Seok-yue presided over a state affairs meeting on the 27th and approved a list of amnesties, including former President Lee Myung-bak, who is also a conservative, and former Gyeongsangnam-do Governor Kim Kyung-soo from the opposition camp. The amnesty came into effect on the 28th.

Lee Myung-bak is 81 years old and served as president from 2008 to 2013. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison for corruption and bribery in October 2020. In June this year, he suspended his sentence due to poor health caused by chronic diseases. After receiving the amnesty, Lee Myung-bak can be exempted from the remaining 15 years of his sentence and will also restore his political rights.

On September 6, 2018, in Seoul, South Korea, former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak (front) arrives at the Seoul Central District Court.Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Li Xianghao)

Kim Kyung-soo, 55 years old, is a well-known figure in the progressive camp in South Korea. He was once regarded as a confidant of the former President Moon Jae-in, and served as the campaign team spokesperson during Moon Jae-in’s election for the presidency. He was sentenced to two years in prison in July last year for manipulating Internet public opinion by collaborating with a well-known blogger to “brush posts”. After receiving the amnesty, although the remaining sentences were exempted, the seven-year deprivation of the right to be elected will not be restored until May 2028.

Other pardons include Kim Ki-chun, head of the Cheong Wa Dae secretary office when former President Park Geun-hye was in power, Cheon Byung-hun, chief secretary of political affairs, Choi Kyung-hwan, deputy prime minister in charge of economic affairs and Minister of Planning and Finance of the Park Geun-hye government, three former directors of the National Intelligence Service Nam Jae-joon, Lee Byung-ki and Li Binghao. They were jailed for bribery and other crimes.

On March 22, 2018, in Seoul, South Korea, former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak (middle) walked out of his private residence.Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Li Xianghao)

This is the second time Yin Xiyue has exercised the power of amnesty since he became president in May this year. In August this year, he pardoned several business tycoons including Lee Jae-yong, the “head” of Samsung Group.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korean public opinion had expected that Lee Myung-bak and Lee Jae-yong would receive an amnesty, but Yin Xiyue removed him from the amnesty list at the last moment. economy.

According to a poll released on the 26th of this month by the South Korean polling organization “Real Meter”, Yin Xiyue’s favorable rate of governance rose to 41.2%, while the negative rate dropped to 56.6%. Pei Zhehao (transliteration), chief analyst of “Real Meter”, said that Yin Xiyue’s policy approval rate has exceeded 40% for 14 consecutive days, indicating that the upward trend is not a short-term phenomenon, but has stabilized above 40%. (Hu Ruoyu)