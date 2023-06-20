South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue visits France to build momentum for Busan’s bid to host the World Expo-Chinanews.com

China News Agency, Paris, June 20th (Reporter Li Yang) On June 20th local time, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue visited France. He participated in the 172nd general meeting of the Bureau of International Exhibitions (Bureau of International Exhibitions) on the same day to build momentum for Busan’s bid to host the World Expo. French President Macron held talks with him that day.

One of the important agendas of Yin Xiyue’s visit to France this time is to introduce Busan to the members of the BIE. On the 20th, he attended the National Exhibition Bureau General Assembly in Paris and delivered a speech in English, calling on the member countries of the National Exhibition Bureau to support Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. According to South Korean media, Busan’s main competitors for hosting the World Expo will be Rome, Italy and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Yin Xiyue said that South Korea has many experiences in hosting large-scale international events, such as the 1988 Summer Olympics, the 2018 Winter Olympics, and the 2012 Yeosu World Expo. If the Expo can be held in Busan, it will provide an opportunity to share Korea’s development experience with the international community, he said.

On the same day, Macron held talks with Yin Xiyue at the Elysee Palace in Paris and had a working lunch together. Yin Xiyue expressed concern about the deepening cooperation between South Korea and France in cutting-edge technology and future strategic industries. He said that he will discuss with Macron on issues such as promoting economic cooperation and establishing a stable supply chain.

Macron and Yin Xiyue also talked about the regional security situation that they are concerned about, expressed their concern about the Ukraine issue, and expressed their active support for peace and reconstruction in Ukraine; they also expressed concern about the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Macron’s wife Brigitte and Yin Xiyue’s wife Jin Jianxi attended the welcome ceremony held by Macron for Yin Xiyue. French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and other government officials participated in relevant activities. (over)

