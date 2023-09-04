South Korean Teachers Rally for Better Protection Amidst Increasing Bullying and Harassment from Parents and Students

“South Korean Teachers Demand Better Protections Amidst Rising Concerns of Bullying”

Seoul, South Korea – Recently, tens of thousands of South Korean teachers have taken to the streets of Seoul, demanding better protections and support for their profession. The rallying cry comes after the tragic suicide of Lee Min-soo, a 23-year-old elementary school teacher, who felt overwhelmed and unable to cope with the constant pressure from overbearing parents and unruly students.

Lee Min-soo, known by her pseudonym, described in her diary the fear and tightness in her chest as she entered the classroom to teach. Over time, the pressure became too much, leading her to take her own life. Her family discovered hundreds of diaries, work logs, and text messages in her room, revealing the constant complaints and demands from parents that she had been facing in the months leading up to her death.

The tragedy of Lee’s suicide has sparked outrage among elementary school teachers across South Korea, who have shared their own experiences of being bullied by parents and students alike. Many teachers report receiving incessant and unfair complaints from parents on their personal phones, even during weekends. Some of the complaints have severe consequences, such as allegations of child abuse, which can lead to immediate dismissal from the school.

Teachers argue that they are now too terrified of being labeled child abusers, preventing them from disciplining students or intervening when students attack each other. They also criticize many parents for misusing South Korea’s child welfare law, which automatically suspends teachers accused of child abuse.

The competitive nature of South Korean society contributes to this culture of complaints. Success in life is heavily dependent on academic achievement, and children compete fiercely for the best grades and college placements. Parents often send their children to expensive private tutoring schools, where lessons are taught from early morning until late at night. With most families now having only one child, the pressure to succeed is immense.

Increased social inequality is also a factor, as many parents who are highly educated now look down on teachers and feel entitled to control their children’s education. This mentality has created a toxic environment for teachers, who face constant pressure and criticism from parents.

The South Korean government has acknowledged the problems on campuses and has issued new educational guidance to teachers, allowing them to remove disruptive students from classrooms and restrain them if necessary. However, many teachers still feel helpless and fear reprisals from parents.

The tragic suicide of Lee Min-soo has shed light on the urgent need for better protections and support for South Korean teachers. It is hoped that the protests and demands from teachers will bring about meaningful change and alleviate the immense pressures they face in their profession.

