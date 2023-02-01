South Korean woman was sexually assaulted at the US military base in South Korea and escaped from the main entrance shouting “Help!”

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-01 15:16

Overseas Network, February 1st, in South Korea, crimes by the US military are commonplace. According to the Korean media “Central Daily”, in July 2022, a sexual assault case occurred at a US military base in South Korea located in Gunsan City, Jeollanam-do, South Korea. The US military involved in the crime has so far refused to plead guilty. South Korean police said on January 31 that they had seized his mobile phone for evidence collection.

At around 9 a.m. on July 24, 2022, a Korean woman in her 20s escaped from the main entrance of the US military base, shouting, “I have been sexually assaulted, help!” Team. It is reported that the victim woman entered the dormitory area of ​​the US military base the night before.

The suspect belongs to the 8th Combat Flying Regiment of the U.S. Army and is an active U.S. soldier. His specific rank and age have not been announced. He claimed to have had sex after negotiating with the victim and denied the allegations of sexual assault.

However, the South Korean police investigation found that the victim was sexually assaulted in a state of unconsciousness after being drunk.