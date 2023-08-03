South Koreans Plan Lawsuit Over Fukushima Nuclear Sewage Discharge

Title: South Koreans Take Legal Action against Government’s Inaction on Fukushima Nuclear Sewage Discharge

Date: August 3, 2021

Thousands of South Koreans are joining forces to sue their government for failing to address the issue of Japan’s nuclear pollution water discharge into the sea. More than 30,000 people have joined the prosecution application team, demonstrating a strong concern among the Korean population about the potential consequences of the upcoming discharge.

According to a report by South Korea’s “Hankyoreh,” the Korean Bar Association, which represents the public in litigation and petitions, announced that over 30,000 individuals have applied for the prosecution. To support their legal action, approximately 300 million won (about 1.657 million yuan) in litigation funds have been raised. The majority of the applicants registered online, including fishermen and foreign residents, all of whom have different backgrounds and motivations for joining.

One member of the application team, a representative of the fishing industry, emphasized the crucial relationship between ocean pollution and human survival, stating, “There is a saying among us fishers that ‘if the ocean dies, we will die too’.” The group believes that the South Korean government has not adequately addressed the issue, focussing only on post-discharge measures instead of actively preventing the contamination in the first place. The representative further conveyed their motivation for joining the legal action, saying, “The South Korean government should take decisive steps to prevent the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, but it has failed in this regard. We must take action.”

The prosecution team plans to file a complaint with the court in mid-August, accusing the South Korean government of neglecting its obligations, as stipulated in Article 66, Item 2 of the Constitution and Article 120, Item 2 of the Constitution. They argue that the government should have taken legal action against the Japanese government at the International Tribunal for the Sea to safeguard South Korean territory and its people but failed to do so. The team believes that this failure compromises people’s basic rights, including the right to life, health, and a clean environment. The responsible attorney asserts, “The South Korean government’s lack of action in ensuring the safety of nuclear-contaminated water at the Fukushima nuclear power plant is a clear violation of its duty to protect the fundamental rights of its people.”

As the court case approaches, it remains to be seen how this legal action will influence the government’s response to the imminent Fukushima nuclear sewage discharge. The South Korean government now faces mounting pressure from its own citizens to take appropriate measures to protect the country’s marine ecosystems and the well-being of its people.

Writer: Wang Shanning, Liu Qiang

