On March 6, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin announced a third-party compensation plan.

Overseas Network, March 18th According to Yonhap News Agency, on March 17, South Korean non-governmental organizations held a rally in Seoul to criticize the South Korea-Japan summit held the day before and protest the South Korean government’s concession on the issue of compensation for victims of forced labor in Japan.

At a rally held in front of the War Memorial in Seoul that day, protesters said that the Japanese government has never apologized for the forced labor and condemned the South Korean government’s “humiliating diplomacy.”

Regarding the South Korean and Japanese government’s announcement to strengthen military cooperation, the protesters said that this is an achievement achieved at the cost of abandoning history and will push East Asia into a crisis of war.

The protesters also urged the South Korean government to withdraw the third-party payment compensation plan for forced labor, and demanded that the Japanese government and the Japanese companies involved sincerely apologize and take corresponding responsibilities.

On March 16, South Korea and Japan announced in Tokyo that they had decided to “return to normal” relations between the two countries, which had been damaged by historical issues such as the issue of forced labor, and reached an agreement on restarting the “shuttle diplomacy” of regular mutual visits between the two countries. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)

