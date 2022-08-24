[The Epoch Times, August 24, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Mingru reported) On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and China, the Korean people’s negative understanding of China (the CCP) is deepening. There are comments that the limitations of South Korea-China relations, which have been dominated by “economics” for the past 30 years, are gradually emerging.

From February to June this year, the Pew Research Center, an American public opinion survey agency, conducted a survey on China‘s image perception among 24,524 people from 19 countries around the world. The results show that 80% of South Koreans have a negative attitude towards China, an increase of 3 percentage points from last year, ranking 5th among the countries surveyed.

In the survey, Japan’s anti-communist public opinion accounted for 87%, ranking first among the 19 countries surveyed, followed by Australia (86%), Sweden (83%), and the United States (82%). Among them, the proportion of countries such as the United States, South Korea, Germany and Canada (74%) who have negative opinions on the CCP has reached a record high.

According to an analysis by the Pew Research Center, the CCP’s domestic repression of human rights and the spread of the new crown epidemic to other countries are the main reasons for the rise of global anti-communist factors, and the CCP’s increasingly prominent military threat has also exacerbated this phenomenon.

South Korea’s anti-communist public opinion has increased sharply, and the proportion of young people is high

The Pew Research Center is particularly concerned about the sharp rise in anti-communist opinion in South Korea. According to statistics, anti-communist public opinion in South Korea was only 37% in 2014, but after rising to 61% in 2017, it will continue to rise to 75% and 77% in 2020 and 2021. The center analyzed that the soaring anti-communist public opinion in South Korea “may be related to China‘s economic retaliation against South Korea after the deployment of THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System) on the Korean Peninsula in 2017.”

For the question “What is the most serious problem for China (CCP)?” in the questionnaire, 54% of South Koreans thought it was “China (CCP) interference in their own politics”, followed by “China (CCP) military power (46 %)”, “China (CCP) human rights policy (42%)”, “Economic competition with China (CCP) (37%)”, etc.

The Pew Research Center also pointed out that, “Among the survey respondents, South Korea is the only country in which the number of anti-communists among young people is higher than that of the elderly.”

In recent years, the CCP has plundered Korean cultural aspects such as kimchi, Hanbok, and the TV series “The Exorcist of North Korea”, which has changed the understanding of the CCP among young Koreans.

South Korea and China’s economic trend is unknown report: both sides should lower expectations

In a survey by the Pew Research Center, 79 percent of global respondents considered China‘s human rights problems to be “extremely serious.” On the question of “whether human rights are more important than economic interests in relations with China“, only 40% of conservatives and 28% of progressives in South Korea agreed. For the same question, 91 percent of progressives and 83 percent of conservatives in Sweden and 78 percent of progressives and 63 percent of conservatives in the United States agreed.

The Korean media “Kingxiang Shimbun” reported that the friendship between South Korea and China “benefited through economic exchanges” has exposed its limitations since the mid-2000s. In 2006, the CCP government began to significantly reduce the preferential treatment for foreign companies, and before the 2008 Olympic Games, the Chinese people also showed their exclusive performance. In particular, THAAD, the Korean restriction order, the conflict between the United States and China and the semiconductor trade dispute have made the economic direction between South Korea and China in an uncertain state.

Especially during this epidemic, the CCP adopted an extreme “zero-clearing” policy, which led to a long-term blockade in some cities such as Shanghai. South Korean companies such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor have been hit to varying degrees because the raw materials for locally produced products cannot be supplied in time. Coupled with the recent large-scale power outages in Sichuan and other provinces, local companies have no choice but to suspend or reduce production, which has seriously affected development and led some Korean companies to consider withdrawing from China. It is reported that South Korea’s Lotte Group said on the 18th that it will close its last store in China and completely withdraw from the Chinese market.

On the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and China and peace on the Korean Peninsula, the report “The 30th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between South Korea and China and Peace on the Korean Peninsula” issued by the National Security Strategy Research Institute of the Republic of Korea pointed out that in order to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, it is necessary to once again deal with the two countries on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and China. Check what should be done. “South Korea should lower its expectations for China‘s role in peace on the Korean Peninsula, and at the same time, China should also correctly recognize the reality that South Korea is bound to attach importance to the value of the South Korea-US alliance.” Therefore, “both sides should meet each other’s minimum expectations. Under the premise, explore the development space.”◇

