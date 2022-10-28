South Korea’s arms exports surge: $13 billion in 9 months, Poland is the biggest buyer

Overseas Network, October 28. According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sub said at an emergency economic and livelihood meeting on October 27 that in the first nine months of this year, South Korea’s arms exports have reached 13 billion US dollars, creating 100,000 jobs. , the production-driven effect reached 38 trillion won (about 193.1 billion yuan).

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s arms exports have increased significantly this year, and the cumulative export value from January to September has reached four times the average annual export value before 2020.

The report also pointed out that the largest buyer of the above order is Poland, which imported weapons such as K2 main battle tanks, K-9 self-propelled artillery, and FA-50 light attack aircraft from South Korea, with a cumulative amount of 8.8 billion US dollars. Followed by Egypt imported K-9 self-propelled artillery (1.7 billion US dollars), the United Arab Emirates imported “Tiangong”-2 surface-to-air missile system (1.3 billion US dollars) and the Philippines imported high-sea guard ships (600 million US dollars) and so on. According to Korean media News 1, from 2017 to 2021, South Korea’s arms exports ranked eighth in the world.