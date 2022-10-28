Home World South Korea’s arms exports surge: 9 months to sell 13 billion US dollars, Poland is the largest buyer jqknews
World

South Korea’s arms exports surge: 9 months to sell 13 billion US dollars, Poland is the largest buyer jqknews

by admin

South Korea’s arms exports surge: $13 billion in 9 months, Poland is the biggest buyer

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-28 16:11

Overseas Network, October 28. According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sub said at an emergency economic and livelihood meeting on October 27 that in the first nine months of this year, South Korea’s arms exports have reached 13 billion US dollars, creating 100,000 jobs. , the production-driven effect reached 38 trillion won (about 193.1 billion yuan).

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s arms exports have increased significantly this year, and the cumulative export value from January to September has reached four times the average annual export value before 2020.

The report also pointed out that the largest buyer of the above order is Poland, which imported weapons such as K2 main battle tanks, K-9 self-propelled artillery, and FA-50 light attack aircraft from South Korea, with a cumulative amount of 8.8 billion US dollars. Followed by Egypt imported K-9 self-propelled artillery (1.7 billion US dollars), the United Arab Emirates imported “Tiangong”-2 surface-to-air missile system (1.3 billion US dollars) and the Philippines imported high-sea guard ships (600 million US dollars) and so on. According to Korean media News 1, from 2017 to 2021, South Korea’s arms exports ranked eighth in the world.

Source: Overseas Network Author: Editor: Guan Pengwei
See also  Canada: Hurricane Fiona hits supermarket shelves

You may also like

Elon Musk buys Twitter: who is ‘the political...

Emissions of all three major greenhouse gases hit...

Arrest also from Moscow for Artem Uss, the...

China sets a successful example for world development...

Ursula von der Leyen’s husband leaves the research...

Li Huihui: Europe and the United States may...

131 companies in Guangxi have signed RCEP certificates...

Use: Man beats and buries his wife still...

Putin: South Korea’s arms supply to Ukraine will...

Ukraine latest news. Aiea sends inspectors to Chernobyl....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy