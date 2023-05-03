South Korea’s “camp diplomacy” harms others and does not benefit itself, exacerbates tension in Northeast Asia and damages its own security and economic interests

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue recently visited the United States. During the week-long visit, Yin Xiyue held talks with U.S. President Biden. The two sides issued the “Washington Declaration” and a joint statement, agreeing to upgrade the “extended deterrence” provided by the United States to South Korea, strengthen the deployment of U.S. strategic assets in the Korean Peninsula and surrounding areas, expand Trilateral cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan, and seeking cooperation between South Korea and the United States in the field of cutting-edge technology.

Analysts believe that Yin Xiyue’s visit to the United States shows that the South Korean government has deviated from a balanced diplomatic line, “throwing arms” to the United States regardless of its own interests, and actively catering to the United States‘ “Indo-Pacific strategy.” This may make the peninsula the frontier of the “new cold war” instigated by the United States, further exacerbate tensions in Northeast Asia, and at the same time damage South Korea’s own security and economic interests.

South Korea is unspeakably independent

Upgrading the “extended deterrence” provided by the United States to South Korea is one of the main topics of Yin Xiyue’s visit. South Korea and the United States agreed to provide a “nuclear umbrella” to South Korea through the “Washington Declaration”, agreed to expand consultations on the South Korea-US nuclear crisis, established a “nuclear consultation group” mechanism, added South Korea-US military training and simulated exercises, and increased the deployment of US strategic assets around the peninsula , including the deployment of strategic nuclear submarines.

In addition, an economic delegation composed of 122 representatives of South Korean companies and groups visited with Yin Xiyue to seek cooperation in supply chain, core technology and cutting-edge industries. According to the joint statement, the two countries decided to strengthen research and development cooperation in the fields of semiconductors, batteries, and cutting-edge materials, and establish a dialogue mechanism for new-generation core technologies and emerging technologies. However, the two sides have not made substantial progress on issues such as electric vehicle subsidies and chip restrictions that Korean companies are most concerned about.

Hong Xuanyi, former president of the National Academy of Foreign Affairs of South Korea, believes that the visit of the South Korean leader shows that the United States has the leading power in South Korea-US relations and manipulates South Korea through its strong power to ensure that it can exert overwhelming influence. However, South Korea has made too many unilateral concessions to the United States. Although the United States has promised South Korea the so-called “extended deterrence”, it is unclear how much say South Korea will have in the nuclear consultation mechanism with the United States.

Shin Jin-wook, a professor at the Department of Sociology at Chung-Ang University in South Korea, said that the Yun Xiyue government has satisfied everything the hardliners in the United States and Japan want, and is reducing South Korea to a country without any control, participation, or autonomy.

disrupt the strategic balance

Analysts pointed out that Yin Xiyue’s visit to the United States is a major watershed in South Korea’s foreign policy. At present, it seems that Yin Xiyue’s government has apparently abandoned the relatively balanced diplomatic line, followed suit with the United States, actively tied up with the United States, and insisted on going its own way to engage in “camp diplomacy”. This will disrupt the regional strategic balance, intensify tensions on the peninsula and Northeast Asia, and expose the region to the risk of a “new cold war” instigated by the United States.

In March of this year, under the coordination of the United States, the Yoon Seok-yue government did not hesitate to make large concessions on historical issues in order to improve South Korea-Japan relations, intending to accelerate the three-party cooperation between the United States, Japan and South Korea. He also quickly visited Japan without the basis of public opinion. This visit was accused by the opposition party and citizen groups as “humiliating and betraying the country”. Yin Xiyue also catered to the United States and repeatedly made remarks provoking China and Russia.

On the Korean Peninsula, South Korea has recently conducted joint exercises and training with the United States or the United States and Japan, including the large-scale joint military exercise “Freedom Shield” between South Korea and the United States, which has made the situation on the peninsula even more tense. In response to the “Washington Declaration” issued by the United States during Yoon Suk-yue’s visit, Kim Yo-jong, the vice-minister of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, issued a statement on April 28 to severely criticize it, saying that the DPRK will “increase the right to exercise self-defense in proportion.”

Kwon Ki-sik, a former research professor at the Asia-Pacific Research Center of Hanyang University in South Korea, said that the Yoon Seok-yue government is moving towards a diplomatic line that is blindly pro-US and pro-Japanese. The United States has always wanted to make South Korea a pawn in the “Indo-Pacific strategy”, and the Yoon Seo-yue government is bringing South Korea into the camp set up by the United States to confront the trap. This may further induce confrontation between South Korea and North Korea, which is not conducive to the control of the situation on the peninsula, and will break the security balance in Northeast Asia and become an unstable factor in the regional situation.

Shin Jin-wook believes that South Korea is becoming the driving force behind the “New Cold War” on the Korean Peninsula, East Asia, and the world. Instead of making efforts to ease tensions on the peninsula and avoid a “New Cold War,” the Yoon Seok-yue government has taken the lead in strengthening and promoting this situation. The “Hankyoreh” published an editorial warning that if South Korea unilaterally gets involved in the “new cold war” instigated by the United States, the security risks around the peninsula will be greatly increased.

Damage to self-interest

Analysts believe that the current pro-US foreign policy of the South Korean government not only undermines regional stability, but also drags the country into a vicious cycle of security dilemmas, and also causes losses to its own economic interests.

Lee Jong-seok, the former Minister of Unification of South Korea, questioned in an article that the United States claimed in the name of values ​​that it needs alliance-level military and political cooperation between the United States, Japan and South Korea, but it is doubtful what South Korea can get from it. “The Hankyoreh” pointed out that although Yoon Xiyue focused on strengthening “security” during his visit, the security situation in South Korea has become more unstable due to the tough confrontation with North Korea.

In terms of economy, the United States recently announced the details of the “Inflation Reduction Act”, excluding all Korean electric vehicles that sell top in the United States from the subsidy list. The U.S. “Chip and Science Act” puts even more pressure on Korean semiconductor companies to “decouple” from China, and also forces Korean companies to share excess profits with the U.S. government and submit sensitive business secrets. These two bills highlight strong protectionism and “America First” tendencies, which have aroused widespread concern and strong dissatisfaction among Korean business circles.

All walks of life in South Korea originally expected that Yoon Seok-yue’s visit to the United States would fight for the rights and interests of the South Korean side on the above concerns, but the result is that South Korea and the United States only stated that they had communicated and negotiated related concerns in the trade field through various channels. In this regard, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea’s largest opposition party, the Democratic Party, criticized that the Yoon Seok-yue government did not protect domestic industries and enterprises at all, and made unbearable concessions in many aspects. South Korea’s Kyunghyang Shimbun commented that Hyundai Motor still cannot receive electric vehicle subsidies from the United States, and companies such as Samsung Electronics still have to submit their internal financial information to the United States. The visit “has not brought about any changes.”

(Story by Xinhua News Agency, Seoul, May 3)