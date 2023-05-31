South Korea’s first same-sex marriage bill

Loading player

In South Korea, the first bill on same-sex marriage, which aims to amend the civil code to ensure that unions between homosexual people are recognized and protected by law. The proposal was presented by a lawmaker from the opposition Social Democratic Justice Party and is currently supported by 12 of the 300 other lawmakers in the South Korean National Assembly: it is unlikely to be approved as it stands, but it is considered a very important initiative, also because that of same-sex marriages is a topic that is very rarely addressed publicly in the country.

At present, the law in South Korea does not recognize same-sex unions or same-sex marriages. Article 36 of the Constitution predicts that marriage and the family are “based on individual dignity and on the equality of the sexes”, a formulation which has always been interpreted as referring to people of different genders.

So far, all attempts to bring a law addressing the issue to parliament have been losers, mainly due to pressure from conservative religious movements. Last February, however, a court in Seoul he recognized the rights of a same-sex couple who sued their insurance company for refusing to reimburse a policyholder’s partner after discovering that the couple was gay. The two were married in 2019 in a ceremony that is not legally recognized, but the judges had ruled that they were still entitled to reimbursement (the national insurance company then appealed against the ruling and now the case will have to be examined by the Supreme Court ).

It is not clear what impact this ruling and the bill will actually have, also because according to the results of some surveys cited by Korea Herald most South Korean people are against same-sex marriages.

However, the new bill is part of a series of three proposals designed to progressively expand the rights of people in the LGBTQ+ community and non-traditional families. The other two bills concern the recognition of all civil unions and the possibility of extending medically assisted procreation to single women, ie the set of techniques that allow those who cannot have children to have children naturally. Even if they fail, the proposals are thought to increase pressure on the government of Conservative President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is among other things trying to deal with a major population crisis in the country with the lowest birth rate in the world. .

Lee Jong-geun, a former law professor and president of Kyungsung University, explained that Article 36 of the South Korean constitution today “is not able to protect the new types of family” present in the country’s society, including marriages between same-sex and same-sex families. According to Han Sang-hie, a law professor at Konkuk University, “at least there should be a legal basis for including same-sex marriages in the concept of de facto marriage.”

